Leitrim deaths - Friday, July 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patricia Ward (née Tymon), Clonbrock Court, Retreat Road, Athlone, Westmeath / Arigna, Roscommon



Clonbrock Court, Retreat Road, Athlone and formerly of Knockdryan, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully on Wednesday 13th July 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, following a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of Eddie and devoted mother to Emmet and Gavin. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie Tymon and her dear sister Agnes. She will be sadly missed by her family; her siblings Anna (USA), John (London) and Finbar (Waterford); daughter-in-law Emer; nieces and nephews; former colleagues at Gallen Community School, Ferbane; her in-laws; relatives; neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday (16th July) in St. Mary's Church at 10-30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation if desired in lieu to Cancer Research. For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Patricia's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Saturday at 10-30am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Gertrude (Gertie) Casey (née Browne), Annamonan, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) Casey (née Browne) Annamonan, Aughavas Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 13th of July 2022 peacefully at her residence. Wife of the late Michael Casey. Predeceased by her husband, her brothers; Jim, Willie, and Jack her sisters; Kathleen (Babby), Eileen and Jodie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; John, Joe, Peter and Willie, daughters-in-law; Carla, Paula and Aoife, Willie's partner; Tracey, her brother; Cathal (Mohill), her sister; Jenny (London), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Friday at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Gertie's Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html Please adhere to mask-wearing, no handshaking and social distancing protocols.

Shane O'Dowd, Drum, Boyle, Roscommon, F52 VA12 / Sligo



The death has occurred of Shane O'Dowd, Drum, Boyle, Co Roscommon on the 10th July 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Peamount Hospital, Dublin. Shane will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Olivia (Healy) and Sheena (Cannon), sons-in-laws Darrell and Diarmuid, treasured and beloved grandfather of his seven grandchildren Katelyn, Aaron, Ryan, Lauren, Emma, Cian and Grace. Much loved by his brother Michael (Boyle), sisters Nuala (Dublin), Mary (Clare) and Virgina (Tipperary). So sadly missed by his extended family and his wide circle of neighbours and friends. Shane will be reposing at his home on Thursday, 14th July, from 4pm to 8pm, walk through only. Removal on Friday, 15th July, to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Drumlion Cemetery. Please continue to respect and follow public health advice to ensure safety of all. Shane's Funeral mass will be live streamed from St Joseph's church https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/

Michael Mulrennan, Elphin, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



Michael Mulrennan 25 Windmill Park, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Formerly of Marion Road, Boyle. 11th July, 2022, peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving children Patrick, Selina, Robert, Micheál and Saraanne, their mother Sara, son-in-law Noel and Joe, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandchildren Joshua, Clara and Fiona, brothers John and Joe, sisters Ann, Bernie and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home (F45 X850) on Friday (15th July) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin for Funeral Service at 11.45am, followed by Committal Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to BUMBLEance https://www.bumbleance.com/donatenow/ c/o Brady’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret (Dolores) Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret (Dolores) Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, suddenly, but peacefully, on the 10th of July at her residence, predeceased by her dearly beloved husband Jim Pat and her sister Susan (Anna) Murphy who died on the 7th of July 2022. Sadly missed and very much loved by her heartbroken family, her daughters Mary Stephenson (Lisacul, Castlerea),Theresa Stephens(Derry), Maggie Hawthorne (Birmingham), Sarah White (Elphin), her sons Kevin (Ballinameen), James (Galway) and Liam (Elphin). Cherished grandmother to Laura, Clare, Lizzie, Geri, Daniel, Ciaran, David, Colm, Bethany, Niamh, Noah, Matthew, Reece and Naoise. Adored great-grandmother (GG) to Oliver, Nicole, Robyn, Kayden, Aoife and Cara. Much loved sister to Patricia Beirne (Birmingham) and Marie Campbell (Birmingham). Dolores will also be sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Karyn and Lorraine, sons-in-law Neil, Dave, Michael and Dave, her many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday 15th of July at 12 noon in St. Attracta's Church Ballinameen. A special Rosary Mass in honour of Dolores will take place in the church, led by the Legion of Mary, at 11.30am before the funeral Mass. The family would be delighted if you could attend. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging into Higgins and Sons Facebook page. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Shrine Fund, St. Attractra's Church, Ballinameen. A donations box will be available at the funeral home and in the church on the funeral day. House private at all times, please.

May they all Rest in Peace