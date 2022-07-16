Search

16 Jul 2022

Leitrim deaths - Saturday, July 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area: 

Charlotte Brady (née Mc Gowan), Swinford, Mayo / Lacken, Mayo / Leitrim

Charlotte Brady (nee McGowan) Swinford, Co.Mayo (formerly Castlebar and Lacken) died peacefully (14/07/2022) surrounded by her family at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Brady. Adored mother of Rose, Michael, Anita, Bernard, John and Tommy and much loved grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her adoring family, grandchildren, extended family and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral will arrive at The Church of Saint John The Baptist, Knock Monday at 10:45am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial after in Knock Cemetery. House strictly private please. Please adhere to the current guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks and no hand-shaking.

 Farry, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Skreen, Sligo

Formerly Farnaharpy, Skreen, Co.Sligo. 14th July 2022 (peacefully) in his 90th year, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Drumderrig Nursing home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by his sister May and brother Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Anne, loving daughter Maria and son Neil, grandsons Cian and Diarmuíd, daughter-in-law Grainne, sister Bridie (Canada), sister-in-law Maura, nieces Joanne, Áine and Breda, nephew Brian his wider circle of family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Sunday morning at 11.15 o’clock arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The Farry family is very grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace

