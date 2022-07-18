Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, July 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim are:

Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Leitrim



In Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene & Michael, his sisters Bernadette (Melvin) Ballina, Rene (Gillespie) Birmingham, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Thursday at 12 noon followed by private cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Michelle Murphy Woods, Drummully, Killeshandra, Cavan / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan



Michelle Murphy Woods, Drummully, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan and formerly Kilnacrott, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, Saturday, July 16th 2022, peacefully, at her home, after a long illness borne with patience, dignity and courage. Wonderful wife and best friend of Jonathan and devoted and loving mother of Kayla and Christopher. Michelle will be very sadly missed by her family, her parents Matt and Sheila Murphy, Kilnacrott, her parents in law Christopher and Mary, brother Patrick, sister Lorraine, brother in law Anthony, sisters in law Karen (Thomas), Jillian (Philip), Fidelma (Sean), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, all her relatives and many, many friends. Removal from her home on Monday to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm.

A one way system will be in operation entering from Crohan Bridge and exiting on the Killeshandra / Milltown road. Funeral Mass can be viewed live at the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/killeshandra/

Angela O'Malley (née McGarry), Whitehall, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim



O’MALLEY Angela (nee McGarry), (of Whitehall, Dublin 9, formerly Ardakip, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim), July 15th 2022, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill; very sadly missed by her children Ann, Deirdre, Liam, Mairead, Emer and Vinnie, sons-in-law PJ, Patrick and Alan, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Edel, Ryan, Amy, Conor, Luke, Alex and Emily, brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Monday, July 18th from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney, arriving for 11am Mass, followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. For those who can’t attend the service it can be viewed live by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the CKB Unit, Beaumont Foundation.

Eithne Mc Partland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eithne Mc Partland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, July 16th 2022, unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital, previously in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick-on Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Mary and Josie. Eithne will sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Breege, Patricia and Martina, sons-in-law Seamus, Anthony, Thomas and Tom, grandchildren, Lorraine, Jason, Keith, Darragh, Patrick, Teresa, Aisling, Niamh and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (July 19th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. House strictly private, please. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Due to the resurgence of the Covid virus, please keep everyone safe, mask wearing is advisable, refrain from handshaking and be mindful of social distancing protocols. The family thanks you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace