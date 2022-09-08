Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, September 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Very Rev Fr Brian Carroll Rhue, Kilmore, Roscommon



Very Rev. Fr Brian Carroll Retired Parish Priest - Jackson, Mississippi and late of Rhue, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine’s Village, Madison, USA. Predeceased by his Parents Dan and Bridget, brother Donal and sister-in-law Olivia. Fr Brian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sorrowing brothers Anthony and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ethel and Teresa, nephews Daniel, Brendan, Anthony, Donal, Padraig and Brian, nieces Rebecca, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Eleanor and Leah, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, Bishop Kopacz, fellow priests and religious of the Dioceses of Jackson, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the US and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Kilmore, Co. Roscommon next week. Details to follow. The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Funeral arrangements later.

Maureen Aherne (née Walshe), Lisleigh House, Ballyclough, Cork / Castlemagner, Cork / Leitrim



Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital, beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Tomás, Padraic, Bríd, Maura, John and Nora, and sister of the late Barry. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law Maria and Rachel, sons-in-law Colman and John, Brid's partner Rob, John's partner Tracey, grandchildren Sarah, Ciara, Tommy, Oisin, Darragh, Aoife, Olive, Tom and Jane, sisters in law, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at O'Callaghan's Funeral Chapel, Ballyclough on Friday from 7pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St John the Baptist Church, Ballyclough. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon which shall be live-streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/ballyclough. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Mooney, Dargooon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim



Jim Mooney (Jim Big Pat) Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents, Pat and Annie and his sister Mary O’Dolan. Deeply regretted by his nieces, Peggy, Detta, Teresa, Nuala, their families, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his nieces residence Nuala O’Dolan, Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh on Thursday from 12 noon until 5pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge, Dowra, Co. Leitrim for 7pm on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Newbridge Cemetery. Jim’s funeral mass can be viewed via livestream - https://youtu.be/_ee70LO5NUY

Patrick (Packie) McGovern, Altateskin, Corlough, Co Cavan



Peacefully, at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, N41 TD62 on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co. Cavan C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Ciarán Crummey, Derrymony, Bawnboy, Cavan, H14 E927 / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Ciarán unexpectedly passed on 5th September after a short illness. Much loved father to his daughter Ciara & son Cian, son-in-law Erol, & granddaughter Rowan. Sadly missed by his partner Brenda & Ciara’s mum Liz, loving sisters Siobhán & Sheenagh, nieces; Hannah, Sarah & Emily, aunts, cousins & to his many wonderful and dearly loved friends. “Dance with the waves, move with sea, let the rhythm of the water set your soul free” - Christy Ann Martine Ciarán will be reposing at his home between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday the 8th of September (H14 E927). Removal on Friday the 9th of September to Mount Jerome Crematorium in Dublin, with service being held in the Victorian Chapel at 10am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rememberingciarancrummey

Peter O'Hara, London and formerly Ardlougher, Dowra, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Peter O'Hara, London and formerly Ardlougher, Dowra, Co. Cavan. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy McGuire and family , Glenfarne. Funeral Mass on Thursday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Charles Earley, Glasnevin Dublin 9, formerly Annaghearley Co Leitrim

Earley Charles (Late of Glasnevin, Dublin 9, formerly of Annaghearley, Co. Leitrim and retired building contractor) On September 4th 2022 passed suddenly at the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, loving father of Joseph, Dave, Alicia and Niall, beloved brother of Margaret, Phil, Seamus, Johnny, Mary, Martina and the late Paddy, Jenny and Mickie and beloved grandad of Holly, Devin and the late Aimee. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Please check back on Thursday evening, September 8th, for further updates. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Temple Street Hospital Foundation, Temple Street, Dublin 1 or at https://www.templestreet.ie/donate/

Pat Britton, Drimark, Donegal Town, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal



It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Pat Britton, Donegal Town, originally from Ballyshannon. Pat passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Beloved husband to Mary (his current wife as he would call her for the past 50+ years), worshiped father to Tara (Scott), Greg (Lynsey), Nikola (Jamie) and Lynette (David), doted grandfather to 10 wonderfully behaved grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Pat & Una Britton and brother Ernan.

Pat leaves behind a legacy within Donegal Town and beyond. Founder and master of Britton Insurance, which recently celebrated 50 years in business; community focused, Pat was a true gent whether from behind a desk or at his bar stool in various fine establishments throughout Donegal Town. Pat has had many passions throughout his life, Donegal being a major part of it. An avid philanthropist, Pat also loved show jumping, running, rowing, rugby, golf - basically, if he could support sport and local clubs he was on board. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, his staff, colleagues and many acquaintances he made throughout his 70+ years. He was loved and will be truly remembered by all.

His remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, (eircode F94 WN24), on Saturday, 10th September, from 2pm until 6pm. Removal from there on Sunday morning, travelling via his business premises on Tirchonaill St., Donegal Town, going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Eddie Lyons Lucan, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal / Belleek, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Lyons Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Chapel St., Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, on the 5th September, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross Dublin. Remains will repose at the residence of his niece, Maggie Lyons, 20 Breesy View, Belleek, on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. Walk through only with Covid precautions in place. Removal on Friday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan. Eddie is predeceased by his father Edward, mother Mollie and brother Brendan. He is deeply regretted and missed by his family and friends.

Igors Isajevs, Westport, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Igors Isajevs, Westport, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Latvia, 31st August 2022, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Inna and all his family and friends. Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Beleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, this evening, 8th September, from 6pm to 7pm. Private Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematoriam, Cavan. Enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral home 086 8983701.

Bernie Reilly (née Hodge) Cloonaugh Upper, Drumlish, Longford

Bernie died, peacefully, in Tullamore General Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Monday 5th, September 2022. Bernie will be forever remembered by her loving family, husband Seamus, sons Patrick and John, daughters Ann-marie, Mary and Lizzy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Thursday 8th to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.