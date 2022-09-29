Leitrim deaths - Thursday, September 29, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen McGivern (née Walsh), 20 Ard Na Veigh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Maureen McGivern (nee Walsh), 20 Ard Na Veigh, Sligo and formerly Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Sligo, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband John, her brothers Michael and Joe, sisters Betty and Kathleen. Maureen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael and Sean, sisters Christina, Eithne, Margaret, Carmel and brother Bertie, grandchildren Verona, Grace, Denise, great-grandchildren Archie and Conor, daughter in law Marian, brother in law Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at St John's Hospital Sligo (F91 H224) on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Brady, Drumgoon, Killeshandra, Cavan



Hugh Brady, Drumgoon, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 28th September 2022, peacefully, in Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by his wife Brigid, parents Susan and Richard, sisters Nance and Mary, sadly missed by his nephews, niece-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Friday, 30th September, from 5pm - 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.20am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Leathem (née Clancy), Donaghmede, Dublin / Kinlough, Leitrim

Leathem, Anne, (nee Clancy) (Donaghmede, Dublin, formerly Kinlough , Leitrim), died 24th September 2022, peacefully in the care of the amazing staff of St Francis Hospice, Raheny, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her brother Michael, very sadly missed by her husband Hugh, sons Shay, Pauric, and Gary, daughters-in-law Aoife, Laura and Michelle, grandchildren Ríain, Cillian, Senan, Cara, Max and Calum, Brothers Hubert, Joe, Willie and Ollie, sisters Maisie and Margaret, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass Thursday 29th September at 10.00am Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede this can be viewed via the following link https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/ followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery at 11.40am. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace.