Leitrim deaths - Friday, September 30, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noel Kiernan, Kilmore, Dring, Longford



Noel Kiernan, Kilmore, Dring, Co. Longford, Thursday, 29th September, 2022. Peacefully at his residence. Pre-deceased by his brothers John and Bertie, and sister Ita. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Declan and Kevin, daughter Mairéad, son in law, Dermot, daughters in law, Elka and Gemma, sister Agnes, grandchildren James, Niall, Rebecca, Julie, Chloe and Daniel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Reillys’ Funeral Home, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan, N39W1D6, on Friday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 a.m in St. Columba`s church Mullinalaghta, with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

Sean Dwyer, 11 Aghacarra, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Roscommon, F52 Y430 / Geevagh, Sligo



Sean Dwyer 11 Aghacarra, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Geevagh, Co.Sligo. Suddenly, yet peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Molly and his brother Damien. Sean will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken wife Martina and their son Dylan, brothers Martin, Dominic and Dermot, sister Gráinne, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Sean will repose at his home on Friday (September 30th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. House Private Saturday Morning Please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice. https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

Margaret Teresa McDermott (née Costello), Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

28th September 2022 (Peacefully) at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean and son Gerald. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving Daughters Eileen Worral (Lucan), Mary Farrell (Athy), son Sean (Kilclare), sons-in-law Breffini and Jeremy, daughter-in-law Annie Cull, grandchildren Jamie, Kevin, Ross, Dylan, Makayla and Sadie, sister Mary Walter (USA), brother TP Costello (Gowel), sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret Teresa’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Drumcong Cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private, please.

Maureen McGivern (née Walsh), 20 Ard Na Veigh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Maureen McGivern (nee Walsh), 20 Ard Na Veigh, Sligo and formerly Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Sligo, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband John, her brothers Michael and Joe, sisters Betty and Kathleen. Maureen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael and Sean, sisters Christina, Eithne, Margaret, Carmel and brother Bertie, grandchildren Verona, Grace, Denise, great-grandchildren Archie and Conor, daughter in law Marian, brother in law Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at St John's Hospital Sligo (F91 H224) on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Brady, Drumgoon, Killeshandra, Cavan

Hugh Brady, Drumgoon, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 28th September 2022, peacefully, in Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by his wife Brigid, parents Susan and Richard, sisters Nance and Mary, sadly missed by his nephews, niece-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Friday, 30th September, from 5pm - 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.20am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.