Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Philip Coogan, Leggatinty, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Ballinagare, Roscommon
(Peacefully) at his home with his family by his side. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Patricia, son Philip, daughters Aileen, and Brenda, grandchildren Stephen and Róisín, brothers Des, Jim, Joe, Tom and Malachy, sisters Shirley and Marion, sons-in-law Laith and Orhan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Philip’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/pcoogan Funeral Arrangements Later
Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim
Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Aghadark, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, late of Anneville, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Clooniron, Kilmovee, Co Mayo on Friday, October 7, peacefully, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the company of his loving family. Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary and brother of the late John. Andy will be sadly missed by his devoted sister Mary (Kavanagh), Ballycumber, and his brother Martin, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gainstown, Mullingar (N91 X512) followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.
May they all Rest in Peace.
