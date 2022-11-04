Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, November 4, 2022

Toni Cassin (née Vaughan, formerly Sheridan), 44 St. Francis, Mill Oak, Drumlish, Longford - Formerly of 26 Dublin St, Longford and 16 Truma Rd, Granard. Toni died peacefully, in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on November 1st, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tommy Sheridan, parents Frank and Florence, infant brother Joseph and sister Mary. Toni will be forever remembered with love by her heartbroken family, husband John, son Niall, daughters Sonya and Antoinette, sons-in-law Manuel and Seamus, daughter-in-law Elaine, her adored grandchildren Zara and her husband James, Cian, Larissa, Kayla-May, Aaron, Finn, Keeva, Davin, Aoibheann, Joe, Luke, Grace and great-grandchild Kyara, brother Frankie, sisters Ann, Florrie and Helen, brother-in-law Arthur, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended Cassin, Sheridan and Vaughan families, her many dear friends and neighbours. Toni will repose in her home, on Friday 4th from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Saturday 5th for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed with burial in Drumlish New Cemetery.Family time on Saturday morning please.

Seamus McMahon, Faughts, Dunally, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim -November 1st 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired Dental Surgeon, Wine Street, Sligo. Predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel and sister Mary. Dearly loved father of Una, James, Sara and Rachel and grandfather of Eoin, Tom, Grace and Conor. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Des and Conor, sister Ann, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Karen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on Friday, November 4th, from 5pm until 6:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, November 5th, in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 11:30am. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/ Burial will follow in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund via www.feehilys.ie/pay

Michael Conroy, Castle St., Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon -Conroy, Michel Patrick, late of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Sligo Road, Manorhamilton and Meelick, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Former teacher at Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Michael passed away peacefully on 3rd May 2019 at University Hospital Galway. In accordance with Michael’s wishes, following his passing he was removed to NUIG donor program to aid in silent teaching of medical students in University College Galway. Following the conclusion of the period of Michael’s silent teaching his mortal remains have been returned to his loving family. A funeral Mass for Michael shall be held on 5th November 2022 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon followed by burial oh his ashes afterwards at Kilbarry Cemetery, Kilbarry, Co. Roscommon.

James (Jimbo) Downey, 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal - The death has occurred of James known as Jimbo Downey. 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. House Private Please. Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483. Funeral Arrangements Later

Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford, Mayo / Ballyshannon, Donegal- The death has occurred, peacefully, of Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford and formerly of 1B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon / Ex Army Finner Camp Barracks. Deeply regretted with love by his loving partner Helena McDermott. Predeceased by his brothers Kieran and Andy, sadly missed by his brother's Sean, Michael, Martin, Gerry, Kevin, Declan, Vincent and Noel, his sister's Ann, Eileen, Mary, Bernie and Josephine, also Columba, Bridget, Richard, Patrick, Thomas, Lisa, Siobhan and their families. His children Gary, Lorraine and Ronan, his grandchildren, his nephews & nieces Brendan, Sean Jnr, Jason, Olivia and their families, Helena's children Dawn, Kiara and Patrick, their families and his many relatives and friends. Reposing at Helena's home in Killeen F12 H5K3 on Wednesday, 2nd November, from 3pm. Paddy's remains will leave from St Therese's Funeral Home, Curry Village, F91 NY30, on Thursday at 1.30p.m to arrive at McGee's funeral home, Bellek Rd, Ballyshannon, where he will repose from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from McGee's funeral home on Friday morning at 10.30a.m to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the resurrection at 11a.m. Interment to follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to COPD. Funeral mass can be viewed at the following. www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Sean McWeeney, Barraghmore, Drumkeerin, Leitrim - At Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary Ellen, brother Noel and sister Baby Anne. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Darina, son Shane, daughter Kelly, brother Brian, sister Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his late residence on Thursday from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. House strictly private at all other times, please. Funeral cortege will leave his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St.Brigids Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and may be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/7zL-vxIMeWo . Condolences may be left in the condolences section below or on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Frank O'Rourke, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Frank O'Rourke - London and of formerly Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in London 26th October 2022. Predeceased by his parents PJ & Catherine, sister Breda and brother Anthony. Frank will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen (Conway) Sligo, Mary (Kelly) Carrick on Shannon, Celia (Flynn) Limerick, Christina (Smyth) Limerick and Monica (O' Malley) Ballymote, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick Church Kiltyclogher. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if so desired to a charity of your choice.

Bridget (Bea) Fox (nee Flynn), Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim - 31st 0ctober 2022 (suddenly) at home in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Charlie Joe and brother Edward. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her devoted son Sean and his partner Carmel, granddaughter Aisling (Dublin), grandson John (Florida), sister Annie Moreton (Leitrim), brothers Pat (Gowley, Keshcarrigan) and John (Barna, Galway), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 12 o’clock until 5 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.One way system in operation, entrance from Castlecara/ Summerhill Road and exit onto Cartown/ Leitrim Road.

May they all Rest in Peace.