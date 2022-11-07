Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, November 7, 2022

Tommy Gallogly, Sonnabeg, Aughavas, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Tommy Gallogly, Sonnabeg, Aughavas Co. Leitrim, Sunday 6th November 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. House strictly private please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Gladys Jane Abbott, Aughavas, Carrigallen, Leitrim - Late of Ballinalee, Co. Longford. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of St. John's Nursing Home, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Predeceased by her Brothers William and John.Deeply missed by her loving son Patrick, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandsons Stephen and Scott, sister-in-law Ruby, nieces Holly and Anna and all her friends and extended family. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary Gallagher (née Mc Govern), 8 Marian Cresent, Blacklion, Cavan - Formerly The Garage, Swanlinbar. Peacefully, at her home. Wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Marian (Tommy), Michael (Pauline), James (Kathleen), Thomas, Patricia (Gerry), Elizabeth, John (Irene) . Predeceased by her parents Michael & Mary, sister Philomena Leydon, brothers Joe, Jim and Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Lily O'Reilly (Peter) Canada, her 23 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, her half sisters Patricia, Aine, Bernadette and Mary Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mary's remains will arrive to Saint Patrick's Church, KIllinagh, Blacklion, on Monday, 7th November, at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, 8th November, at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Link for Funeral Mass: https://www.facebook.com/restingplacelive

Mary Keegan (née Walsh), Hazelwood, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford - Mary Keegan (née Walsh), late of Hazelwood, Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, died peacefully on 5th November, 2022, in the exceptional care of Wicklow Hospice. Beloved wife of Tom, dearly loved Mum of Marie, Brian and Sharon, much loved Nana of Seamus, Ruby, Toby and Oisín, lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Kevin and Eddie, daughter-in-law Elaine, sister Kathleen, brother Seamus, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Michael. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday (8th November) from 5.00pm-7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (9th November) at 11.00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, however donations, in memory of Mary, may also be made to the Wicklow Hospice.

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim - 30th October 2022, peacefully at St. Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard. Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen.Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later

Seamus Owens, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Kilmore, Roscommon- Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Lily, his infant twin Dennis and his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his beloved wife, Stella, daughters Stephanie and Deirdre, son Damian, grandson Joe, son-in-law Jeremy, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Loretto and brothers Tom and Peter, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 7th November, at St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11am Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Teresa (Teasie) Gaffey (née Phelan), Laragon, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon / Sligo - November 4th, 2022, unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommie, infant son Francis, granddaughter Fiona and brother Padraig. Teasie will be sadly missed by her devoted sons Aidan,Thomas and Brendan, sister Maura, daughter-in-law Mary-Ann, grandchildren, Bridget, Jillian, Brendan, Róisín and Maeve, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, many good friends, her carers and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening (November 8th) from 4.30 p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon, arriving 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.