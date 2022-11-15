Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Annie Cullen (née Doherty), Coolamooneen, Geevagh, Sligo / Glenade, Leitrim - Annie Cullen, née Doherty, Coolamooneen, Geevagh, Co. Sligo, formerly Glenade, Co. Leitrim, 14th November 2022, peacefully, following a long illness, surrounded by her devoted husband and family and in the tender care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her son Raphael, granddaughter Annabelle Hope, her parents Patrick and Mary Doherty. Annie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Brendan, daughter Samantha, sons Feargal, Killian, Adrian, Kieran, grandchildren Arianna, Zoey, Joshua and Rhys, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Tanya, Feargal’s partner Claire, and Kieran’s partner Georgie, sister Mary, nephew, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Wednesday evening (16th November) from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Removal St. Joseph’s Church Geevagh, arriving 7.30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (17th November) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the M.S Centre, Ballytivnan, Sligo. House private, please.

Ann Dolan, London & formerly Derrymoney, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan - On November 11th 2022, suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Charles & Mary Dolan & her sister Susan. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kathleen, Bridie, Margaret & Teresa, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick (Packie) Evers, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford - Predeceased by his parents Willie and Alicia (nee Grier) and brother Willie. Peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital deeply regretted by his sister Elizabeth (Lizzie Baker, USA), brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Getta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Packie will repose in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock concluding with prayers at 6 o'clock. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish Thursday for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Old Cemetery. House private please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in lieu of flowers.

Margaret Higgins (née Sheerin), Townaghmore, Culfadda, Ballymote, Sligo - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Matthew, sister Bridget, husband Jack and son Frank. Sadly missed by her daughter Catherine, sons John and Stephen, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home (F56 TC64) on Tuesday, November 15th, from 4pm to 9 pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday, November 16th, to the Church of The Holy Rosary, Culfadda (F56 HX22) for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in Knockbrack Cemetery.

Peter Toher, Gortaclogher, Bawnboy, Cavan - Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Margaret (Maggie) and James. Sadly missed by his son Francis brother Patrick (Killeshandra), sisters Maureen Lewis (Newtownbuttler), Alice Reilly (Roslea), Gearldine Owens (Corlough), Anne McManus (Crosdonney), Breege Prior (Dunboyne), Majella Lynch (Killeshandra), Bernadette Reilly (Gortaclogher) brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Patrick's church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Lizzie Lee (née McNamee), Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Lee née McNamee, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday, 13th November 2022, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, surrounded by her loving family, aged 94 years. Predeceased by her husband; John, her sisters; Bridget and Kathleen and her brother; Luke. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her son; Padraig, daughters; Mary, Brid, Rose and Anne, sons-in-law, grandchildren; Ellen, Conor, Shane and Aoife, brother; Mike-Joe, sisters; Annie and Rose, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, for funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member. Mary Lizzie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html



Emily MacGoey (née Reynolds), Clonmoney, Bunratty, Clare / Rooskey, Roscommon / Limerick - Emily died very peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, children Brian, Helen, John, Robert & Patrick, her 12 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Eithne, brothers Seamus & Finian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Andrew. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 15th November at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Bunratty Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

Martin Lynch, Shannon View, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Leitrim - 11th November 2022 (Peacefully) at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary, father Martin and brother Jim, sisters-in-law Mary and Pamela. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Brendan (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Des (England), sister Maureen (Carrick-on-Shannon), sister-in-law, Ann, niece Martina, nephews Jim, Desmond, Gary, Paul, Simon and Mark, his good friend Noel, neighbours and friends. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown on Tuesday 15th November for Mass of Christian burial at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Jamestown Cemetery.

Anne McWeeney (née O' Rourke), formerly Corlisheen, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, and London - 11th November 2022. (Peacefully) at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jerry, brothers Brian, John, Michael and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, Pauline, Louise, Gerry and Bernie, sons-in-law John and Norman, grandchildren Claire, Laura, Michael, Shannon, Josie, Liam and Casey, sisters-in-law Carmel and Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday evening 15th November from 4.30 o’clock until 6.15 o’clock with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday 16th November at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Helen Salmon (née Harkin), Killargue, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Helen Salmon (née Harkin) of New York and formerly of Killargue, Co Leitrim. Loving Sister of John & Jimmy Harkin, (Killargue Co. Leitrim), Margaret Banks (Carrowkeel, Co. Sligo), Joan McDonnell, (Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath), Bernie Healy, (Cork) & Mary Gorman, (New York). Helen's Funeral will take place in New York. A Memorial mass will take place at a later date in Killargue Co. Leitrim. Funeral Arrangements Later.

May they all Rest in Peace.