Connacht’s first whiskey for over one hundred years to be launched in Drumshanbo
This will be the first whiskey to be distilled in Connacht in over a century .
The first whiskey to be distilled in Connacht in over a century will be launched in The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD tomorrow (Thursday).
The Department of Rural and Community Development has provided funding to the Drumshanbo Food Hub, which the Shed Distillery is connected to.
