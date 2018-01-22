Leitrim's St. Francis Ladies to compete at Páidí Football Festival

Leitrim’s St. Francis Ladies will compete in the intermediate ladies competition as part of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2018, which takes place 16-18 February in West Kerry.

The power and appeal of Páidi Ó Sé, one of Gaelic Football’s most favourite sons, is truly evident as over 1,200 players comprising of teams from South Korea, Germany, the UK and 12 counties from the four provinces of Ireland will compete in the famed Gaelic football festival.

St. Francis Ladies will be up against defending 2017 Comórtas champions Naomh Abán of Cork, Corcha Dhuibhne of West Kerry, Burrishoole Ladies of Mayo, also previous Comórtaswinners, Wicklow’s Blessington Ladies and Cavan’s Gowna Ladies.

The football festival, which has attracted over 15,000 club players since it began in 1989, is a big boost for tourism in the area and continues to attract huge interest.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé said, ‘We are delighted to have Leitrim represented this year by the St. Francis Ladies who will get an opportunity to play against some of the best club sides in the country at intermediate level. We are also thrilled to be breaking new ground by hosting a team from South Korea and it’s great to see Team Germany ladies and men’s teams, made up of six German GAA Clubs, making the big effort to travel.

"It reflects the expanding reach of the GAA community globally but also shows the interest in our tournament has spread far beyond what my father ever imagined. Supermarket chain Lidl are our main partner and, just as they have helped to grow Ladies Football, they have helped us to grow the tournament to 40 teams this year which we are really excited about.”

Ó Sé continued, “The support of local host clubs is crucial in ensuring we can maintain such a high number of teams and we thank them for their co-operation. Local partners Lee Strand Milk and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, which has become a big benefit in terms of local tourism. Páidi would be proud to see his mother’s Sligo family connected too in the form of Sligo’s EJMenswear.com and the Cunningham family who are supporters of this year’s festival”.

Michael Collins, Sales Operations Manager said, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with this year’s Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé. Our store teams in Dingle and Tralee are proud to support the Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé and we are all looking forward to the festival of Gaelic Football ahead."

For a programme of events and a full list of teams visit www.Paidiose.com