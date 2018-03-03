Leitrim family say thank you after benefit night held

James Gilchriest and his family would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended his recent Benefit Night in the Swan Lake Inn in Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and to everyone who donated to this fund.

Your support is greatly appreciated and this will go a long way in helping to make life a little easier for him.

They would like to take this opportunity to thank Dermot McLoughlin for organising the fundraiser and to Eamonn Reynolds and Liam Shanley for collecting at the door on the night. They would also like to thank all their friends and neighbours for their huge support and help over the last few months.