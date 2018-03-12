Have a look at how St Patrick's Day was celebrated in 1950's Drumshanbo

St Patrick's Day is a day in which Irish people all over the world celebrate their Irish heritage, wear a splash of green and enjoy the festivities that are part and parcel of the national holiday in every town and village.

Footage from Drumshanbo of St Patrick's Day 1953 show that while the modes of transport may not be as sophisticated as the today's equivalent the participants in the parade, young and old, all seem to be thoroughly enjoying the festivities.

