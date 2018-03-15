Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Drumshanbo on Sunday

Drumshanbo is putting the final touches to its 2018 St Patrick’s Day Parade which is a a local community effort put together by volunteers.



The event will start at 4pm on Sunday, March 18, led by St Patrick and the Kiltubrid Pipe Band.



Those participating in the parade are asked to gather at the entrance to Corryard Wood at 3pm as this will be the starting point.



All businesses, schools and community groups in the town and surrounding areas are asked to enter a float.



Further events will take place on the day with all local pubs providing entertainment after the parade.



St. Patrick’s weekend kicks off with live music in the newly re-opened Lough Allen Hotel on Friday with Alan Farry, and in the Millrace “Stefan, The Lone Ranger” will perform.



On Saturday there will be music in the Hotel, in Conway’s Corner House, Berry’s Tavern and in the Mill Race.



After the parade on Sunday there will be trad sessions in both Monica’s Bar and Berry’s Tavern.



There will also be live music in Conway’s Corner House and in the Mill Race and on Sunday night in the Hotel.



To wrap up the Bank Holiday weekend Monica’s Bar on the High Street will have live music from 10pm til late.



Anyone interested in joining in the Drumshanbo St Patrick’s Day Parade or helping out on the day should contact parade organiser, PJ O’Donnell on (086) 6043902.

