Fundraiser to build new wall in Dowra

Dowra Green Village Group will be having a collection in the Dowra area on Saturday, March 24, in order to match funding received from the Village Renewal Scheme.



All proceeds will go the building of a new wall. The wall will begin opposite St. Hugh’s NS at the Drumshanbo entrance to the village and continue to Dowra village itself.



This wall will enhance the visual look of the village entrance and will be a permanent asset for years to come. It will blend in with the aesthetic of the surrounding countryside creating an attractive feature to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.



Please give what you can to this fundraiser, any donations or volunteers are most welcome!



Volunteers can contact Olivia at livmcg@eircom.net or call into Christina in PS Loughlin’s shop.

