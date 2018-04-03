Minister to visit Syrian families in Drumshanbo

The Minister of State for Justice at the Department of Justice and Equality with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration, and Integration, David Staunton T.D., will visit Drumshanbo tomorrow, Wednesday, April 4, at the invitation of Drumshanbo Parish Council.

The Minister is due in the town at around 5:15pm where the Parish Council are hosting a social ‘get together’ where the new Syrian residents in the town and their local neighbours and friends alongside members of the meet parish council.

Since the Syrian families have arrived in the town members of the parish community have been involved in visiting and assisting their new residents in settling into the community.

The Minister is expected to deliver a speech alongside meeting the Syrian families and local people who have been at the forefront of assisting the new residents settle into the community.

“The community of Drumshanbo has really come to the fore in embracing and welcoming the new Syrian families to our town and County and while there are still challenges going forward the overall experience for all has been very positive I believe” stated Drumshanbo Parish Council Chairman Enda Mc Gloin.

“The Minister’s visit will be an opportunity for all to give him their first-hand experience of the integration process and to discuss their views on planning future opportunities and meeting challenges” concluded Enda McGloin.