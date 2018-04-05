Leitrim MD to speak at ISME 2018 Annual Lunch

ISME are delighted to announce that their Annual Lunch, will take place on Friday 25th May from12.30-3.30pm in the Hogan Mezzanine Suite, Croke Park

Commenting on this year’s Lunch Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive of ISME said: “On behalf of the Chair and National Council of ISME, I’m delighted to announce that Pat Rigney will be our guest of honour and speaker at the ISME Annual Lunch.”

He added: “Best known as MD of the Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, which produces the legendary Gunpowder Gin, Pat also manages Fastnet Brands. Pat will give us his insights not only into the central importance of branding in the kinetic environment of Irish distilleries, but in the wider context of international brand development and marketing as a brand inventor, champion and entrepreneur.”

Pat commenting on his business and the importance of SMEs to the Irish economy “Small and medium enterprises are the lifeblood of the Irish economy, providing half of all jobs in Ireland. In 2014 The Shed Distillery started with just 2 employees. Now our workforce has reached 18 and will grow to 40 by next year”

He added “As all SME owners know only too well, nobody waves a magic wand to create or indeed to maintain these jobs. Unlike the elusive Jackalope, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin was not conceived in lightning storm in a singular flash of inspiration. The reality is long hours, risk-taking, and that unwavering belief, that despite the constant circling forces that threaten derailment, keeps you driving forward. It is not for the faint-hearted.”

Last year’s Annual Lunch saw Moya Doherty, writer, broadcaster and chair of RTE delivered the SME lecture to a packed Hogan Suite in Croke Park on 2nd June. This lecture has become an occasion at which the achievements of the small and medium enterprises sector are celebrated. View the event here.

The Annual Lunch is open to both members of ISME and non-members and provides a wonderful opportunity for guests to mix and network with fellow business people and be inspired by the guest speaker.

Tickets are €650 including VAT for tables of 10 and for an individual place €70 including VAT.

Early Bird Offer until Monday 9th April - €600 table of 10 and €65 per person for a single ticket.