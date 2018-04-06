Drop in most forms of criminal activity in Drumshanbo in 2017

The vast majority of offences recorded through Drumshanbo Garda Station in 2017 saw a fall on figures recorded for the previous 12 months.

The figures were released last week as part of the Recorded Crime Statistics by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Burglaries however, showed a significant increase in 2017 with 25 incidents reported, up from the 8 reported in 2016.

While the number of burglaries rose, the incidence of theft actually fell in 2017, dropping from 24 in 2016 to 12 in 2017.

Criminal damage and public order incidents remained extremely low with little variation between 2016 and 2017.