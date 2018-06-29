Stylish Silage is back in Leitrim and the bales are better than ever

An Tóstal Festival 2018 Stylish Silage Competition has commenced and is set to be talk of the country again as locals take to the bales to show their artistic flare!

"Towing, rolling, styling, baling, drawing, hauling and buck raking.”

Don't hit the ditch and pray that she goes all the way ..to the final of the Stylish Silage Wrap Party on Saturday night, July 7 in the Lough Allen Hotel Drumshanbo with music on the night with Busy Fingers.

The Stylish Silage Competition has had an explosive start and the suspense around ideas is unbelievable. People are quietly working in sheds and garages until their creations are ready for unveiling.

All entries must include name, address, telephone number and a photo of the bale and must be submitted to either info@anTostalfestival.ie or to the facebook page An Tostal Festival.

Hugh James Gallagher, Chairperson, An Tóstal Committee can be contacted before decoration begins on 086 8581848 - this should ensure no duplication of ideas.

All entries must be submitted this Saturday, June 30 and must have a sign with 'An Tóstal 2018'.

All bales must be located in a safe place and is the sole responsibility of its owners and for its removal afterwards.

The top entries will be chosen by an Independent Judging Panel and the winner of the An Tóstal Stylish Silage Competition will be done by a public vote at the Stylish Silage Wrap Party in the Lough Allen Hotel on Saturday, July 7.

Good luck to everybody and let the fun begin!

Cash prizes for best bale

The first place winner of this year's Stylish Silage will win €300 cash and a €200 voucher from McHale online shop.

McHale are the sponsors of the competition. Second place winners will get €150 cash and €150 online voucher and third place will win €100 cash and €100 online voucher.

The competition received much national attention last year, so your creative design could be splashed all over the country and there are even more tourists expected to visit Drumshanbo for a look around the colourful town ahead of and during An Tóstal Festival.