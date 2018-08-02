Martin Kenny believes closure of Post Offices will speed up the destruction of rural communities

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Rural and Community Development Martin Kenny TD, is calling on Minister for Communications Denis Naughten to intervene and prevent closure of over a 100 rural post offices and destruction of rural communities.

Deputy Kenny said, "An Post’s retirement deal is a very worrying development for rural communities and will no doubt lead to further decline of services in rural Ireland.

"It is estimated that over 100 small post offices are at risk of closure because of new contractual arrangements with An Post that have come about as a result of the attractive retirement deal that An Post is offering to existing postmasters.

"Is this part of the Governments project Ireland 2040 plan to develop rural Ireland, by destroying rural communities and increasing rural decline with the removal of local services?

"A community with a standalone post office that has a low level of business must be given every opportunity to keep the post office in their community.

"A plan must be put in place to allow that post office remain in its own premises or for another local business to take it over.

“If the Minister is serious about reversing rural decline then he must intervene to save these post offices from closure.

“I would encourage all communities facing a post office closure to appeal to An Post through their review mechanism which can be done in writing to review@anpost.ie or Independent Reviewer, An Post GPO, Dublin 1.

“Rural Ireland cannot allow this to happen.”

