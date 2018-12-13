Spinathon in aid of homeless held in Leitrim

A Spinathon held in adverse weather conditions in Drumshanbo last Saturday has raised an amazing €6,100 for the homeless.

The organisers, Leitrim Care, would like to thank the people of Drumshanbo and surrounding areas for their generosity.

“We wish to thank all the volunteer cyclists who kept the wheels spinning for the 12 hour period.

“It was Mr. Seamus O’Rourke’s first official engagement as ’Leitrim Person of the Year’ and he had the pleasant duty of drawing the winning tickets in the fundraising raffle. Seamus spoke eloquently and shared his own very moving poem on Homelessness with all present. He also shared his witty repartee with all present and ensured that not even the cold and rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the energetic ‘spinners’, the organisers, collectors and supporters. Leitrim Care presented Seamus with a handmade model of a cyclist on a pennyfarthing bike, which was kindly donated by Aughavas lady, Josephine Kenny.

“We also wish to thank both Noel McPartland for acting as M.C. and Fr Frankie Murray for all his support.”

List of winners of raffle as follows:

2 Nights B & B donated by the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo, winner: Mr. Joe Farrell, Ardagh, Longford. A Food Hamper sponsored by The Food Hub, Drumshanbo was won by Jackie Lee, Aghacashel. A voucher which was donated by the ‘Sweet Geranium Café’, Drumshanbo was won by Marie Fallon from Drumkeerin and a hamper of preserves, donated by ‘Bo Peep Preserves’ went to Chris Nealon of Howth. Brenda Mulvey was the lucky winner of a prize donated by Cox’s Pharmacy.