Leitrim Calling tackling the barriers of loneliness and isolation

Leitrim Calling, a friendly telephone call service, continues to work towards helping break down the barriers of loneliness and isolation across the communities.

Our service runs Monday to Thursday 9am-2pm, and Friday from 2-6 pm.

We also work all bank holidays and holiday periods including Christmas Day – to any person who is alone that day.

In addition to our telephone call we assist persons access other services and supports, address worries and fears of service-users, assist with persons living at home for longer, disseminate information to service-users and advocate on behalf of persons when appropriate.

The Management Committee and team of Leitrim Calling would like to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported us throughout this year.

Our service is completely reliant on small grants, our own fundraising efforts, the goodwill and generosity of other Organizations and individuals who support us from time to time in order to sustain our service. To all of you we extend a sincere thank you.

We are also very reliant on a dedicated team of Volunteers who work with us each week and without whom we would not be able to continue to provide a service.

We look forward to continuing our work throughout 2019.