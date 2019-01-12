Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, January 12, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Bernadette Burke (née Flynn), Ard Alainn, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballymote, Sligo



Bernadette Burke (nee Flynn) Ard Alainn, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly London and Ballymote, Co. Sligo. January 11th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by her sisters Maureen and Gretta, brother Pakie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Sharon and Fiona, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Tracy, grandchildren Nick, Danny and Carley, great-grandchildren Charlie, Frankie,Darci, Reggie, Lenny and Oliver, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her residence on Sunday evening to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Mary Hunt (née Mc Kenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Mary Hunt (nee McKenna),Church Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Friday, January 11th peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Brendan. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Brendan, Brian and Tommy, daughter Mary, son-in-law Niall, daughter -in -law Jeanette, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, Brothers Frank and Jean and sister-in-law Rosaleen. Remains reposing at her home on Sunday the 13th of January from 12 noon until six o' clock and on Monday the 14th of January from two o'clock until five o'clock. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Monday evening the 14th of January to arrive at St.Mary's Church,Carrigallen for seven o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning the 15th of January at eleven o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mark McLoughlin, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Mark McLoughlin, aged 39, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. January the 10th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the Northwest Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving mother Rose and sadly missed by his family, father Joe, brothers John, Keith and Trevor, Sisters Karen, Colette, sisters-in-laws Helen and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass on Sunday 13th in St. Bridget's Church Drumcong at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.