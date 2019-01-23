Lots happening in Drumshanbo this week

St. Patrick’s National School Enrolment

Enrolment for pupils to St. Patrick’s National School, Drumshanbo for September, 2019 has commenced and will remain open until Thursday 31st January, 2019. Parents are reminded that in line with Dept. of Education & Skills Rules for National Schools, children may only be enrolled if they are 4 years or older on 1st September of the school year for which they have applied. Completion of any enrolment form does not automatically guarantee a place.

Enrolment forms are available from the school on request. You can pick up a form in Bo Peep Childcare and/or Little Wonders Montessori if your child attends there.

You can also download a copy from our website. For further enquiries you are welcome to contact the school on 071 96 41755.

Packie Duignan Weekend

Packie Duignan weekend Drumshanbo 25th to 27th January hosted by Drumshanbo CCÉ. Sessions, Flute workshop, Youth session, Flute gathering, Visit Packie's Grave, Boxty Brunch and Slán Abhaile session.

Kinesihealth Leitrim

Free talk and demo on gut health and digestion on Mon 28th Jan from 7-9pm at the enterprise centre, Drumshanbo.

Please contact Caroline on 0871235689 to register your interest and book your free place.

More success for Drumshanbo Gin

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin is now available in the State of Quebec. Following a trade mission to the Canadian State last year, the Quebec Alcohol Board has licensed three Irish Gins for sale in the biggest Alcohol market in Canada and the Drumshanbo produced best seller is one of them. Congratulations to Pat Rigney on yet another success for the Shed Distillery.

Diarmuid’s Big Day

Leitrim start their 2019 National League campaign next Sunday against Wexford who were relegated to Division Four last year. As seems likely Allen Gaels net minder Diarmuid McKiernan will start for Leitrim in what could be a season defining game for the Green & Gold. Manager Terri Hyland laid it on the line to his squad when he stated at last week’s Dublin Supporters Club launch that the game was a must win ‘a four pointer’. Preparations for the crucial League opener continued last Friday evening in a challenge against Longford as the new management team sort out their first fifteen. It looks likely that the Leitrim Panel will be expanded to include up to 40 players although for playing purposes only 30 can be picked for the first fifteen and substitutes. The logic behind the move is to ensure that the County panel includes all those with a chance of being included on the ‘official’ list for the National League and Championship. It will give fringe players a motivation to compete for the first fifteen and the initiative by Terri Hyland is to be welcomed. Obviously the group will include Under 20 players and with the decision of Connacht Council to schedule the Junior Championship on the same day as Leitrim meet Roscommon in the Senior championship an expanded list of available front line players is vital.

Meanwhile Allen Gaels continue their search for a Team manager although a decision is imminent. This will be a crucial year for newly promoted Allen Gaels who face into a new League One structure that relegates four teams from Division One instead of two.

Allen Gaels 25 Card Drive

Allen Gaels 25 Card game continues on Sunday nights in Áras Phádraig at 8.30pm sharp. Refreshments served. All welcome.

Ballinamore Musical Society Show Dates

Our Musical Society has decided to stage one of the all-time greats, Rogers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma’ as their final production in the existing Community Centre in February before the community centre goes through its state of the art update. Rehearsals started last season under the direction of Sean Creamer and our group is now meeting 3 times a week in preparation for the staging of this popular and well known Musical. Dates for the musical are February 15th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 22nd & 23rd 2019. For more information see local press & follow our FaceBook & Twitter pages "Ballinamore Musical Society"