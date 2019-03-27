Leitrim County Council say there is no funding to provide footpath in Drumshanbo

While “acknowledging the merit” of a proposal to provide a footpath from the council yard to Radharc an Baile estate, Drumshanbo Leitrim County Council does not have funding to do so.

Cllr Brendan Barry proposed that the council construct a footpath in this area noting that the local authority was in the process of purchasing nine houses in the Radharc an Baile estate.

Chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District, Cllr Caillian Ellis, backed his call noting that, as the council is purchasing houses, “surely there is an onus on you to provide a footpath.”

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke agreed, stating “the council cannot walk away and leave no pedestrian access.”

However head of finance at Leitrim County Council, Vincent Dwyer pointed out that the proposed council houses made up “only a small number” of the houses in this estate adding that “there are also other estates nearby.”

“The fact that the council is buying these houses from a social housing perspective is neither here nor there,” he said adding that the community could still apply for funding through streams such as CLAR for money for a footpath.

Council engineer, Darragh O'Boyle said “numerous towns and villages” had successfully applied for this funding in the past.

Mr Dwyer said the council was happy to engage with the local community to complete a CLAR application for funding for such a footpath.