GAA Allianz NFL Division 4 Final
Leitrim jersey sales go wild
Three young fans all wearing the JP Clarke's Leitrim jersey outside Croke Park. Picture: Willie Donnellan
There might have been jerseys with McGovern Brothers, Jimmy's of Dromod, Masonite and the Bush Hotel knocking around Croke Park but everywhere you turned, there was another new Leitrim jersey featuring the J.P. Clarke's logo.
Local shops reported running out of the green jersey early last week and the jersey was literally everywhere last Saturday, even Croke Park groundskeepers John Joe Williams from Aughavas and John Casserly from Drumshanbo, pictured below, were wearing the J.P. Clarke's discreetly under their work tops!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on