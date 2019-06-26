Leitrim Way information evening on Tuesday next in Ballinaglera

Calling all Farmers & Landowners on the Leitrim Way (Drumshanbo, Ballinaglera, Dowra and Newbridge)

All farmers and landowners on whose property the Leitrim Way passes through are invited to attend either of two information meetings which will take place in Ballinaglera Community Centre on Tuesday 2nd July at 8.30pm and in Drowra Resource centre on Wednesday 3rd July at 8.30pm.

Members of the Leitrim Way trail management group will discuss proposed and recent developments on the trail. An Expression of Interest (EOI) was submitted recently to the Department of Rural and Community Development for the proposed Walks Scheme which if successful will support farmers and landowners through maintenance payments on the Leitrim Way trail between Drumshanbo and Manorhamilton.

This will be discussed at the meeting and with all landowner and farmers. For more info contact Brian Smyth 071 9641770 or email brian@ldco.ie

