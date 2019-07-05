Minister Ring opens Jinny’s Tearooms at Acres Lake Drumshanbo

The new Jinny's Tearooms at Acres Lake is an example of how the Blueway has brought new opportunities to the town Drumshanbo.



Minister Michael Ring stopped off on his busy day in Leitrim last Friday, June 28 to officially open the new business.

Owners Pascal and Sinead Gillard opened the new venture after they witnessed the swell in visitor numbers arising from the boardwalk at Acres Lake. The couple who have a young family run Jinny's Bakery and manage McGuire's Cottages at Acres Lake.

Cathoirleach Enda McGloin paid tribute to the McGuire family and their contribution to Leitrim tourism and Drumshanbo.



Cllr Felim Gurn said this was one of the “great projects” he was happy to see funding, he said this new venture will bring more visitors and more importantly employ local people.



Minister Michael Ring paid tribute to Moira McGuire and her family's vision for Leitrim years ago in hard times.

He wished the Gillard family the very best with their new business and said he hopes to see more enterprises likes this opening up in rural Leitrim.

