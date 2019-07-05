Almost 800 people in Roscommon and Leitrim helped into full-time and part-time roles

New figures published by employment service Seetec show it has now helped over 25,000 people into employment through the JobPath service on behalf of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

Seetec is responsible for delivering JobPath in more than 50 locations in the northern part of the country including Dublin. The service is delivered in areas such as Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon Town and Castlerea where it helps the long-term unemployed back into work. It supports clients with career guidance, self-employment advice, CV support, and interview and IT training. Seetec has now partnered with about 10,000 employers in its area of responsibility to secure participants’ employment.

Seetec, which began delivering JobPath in July 2015, has helped more than 21,700 people into full-time positions and 3,400 into part-time roles across Ireland, and is on track to support a further 4,000 people into work by the end of 2019.

In Counties Roscommon and Leitrim, 694 people have been helped into full-time employment roles and 105 have been helped into part-time employment roles.

Alison Bunney, Managing Director Ireland said: “It is testament to the commitment of our teams that we have helped secure employment for 25,000 people across Ireland, not just in larger cities but also in our rural communities.

“Our centres have worked hard to become a valuable part of the communities in which they operate and in doing so have partnered with about 10,000 employers throughout Ireland.

“It’s very satisfying to be able to make a positive impact on our clients’ lives in helping them find employment and economic stability, and also to provide an important service to businesses in helping them prosper.”

According to the latest figures published by the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection, over 75% of clients said Seetec helped them improve their prospects of getting a job. Over 80% said they were satisfied with the service last year, and over 90% of clients said they felt that Seetec's staff tried their best for them.

Brian Taft, Head Distiller at the Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, says: “I told Seetec what I was looking for and they sent a few people that they thought were appropriate for the job.” Two employees have now been signed on to full-time contracts and the Shed Distillery employs 32 people in total.

“[Without Seetec] it would have been a lot more time consuming and a lot more difficult. I do a hundred different things an hour, so it was a big help. They’ve come on really well and they’re both doing a good job. They’re both signed on to contracts.

“[Clients work in an] industrial manufacturing environment, so they need very specific skillsets. Packaging, mashing and producing whiskey, operating stills, pumps, boilers, that kind of thing.”

Thelma Garvey, HR Manager at Pulse Logistics, said: “Seetec helped us by introducing candidates to the type of work we have available and have found a number of candidates for us over the past few years. We have a number of employees that were sourced from Seetec still employed and fulfilling the roles.”

Thelma added: “I feel that participants who go through the service are more aware of the different opportunities / positions that are available to them. They seem to understand that they need to increase their skill set in order to be more employable in today’s changing workplace. Seetec understands our recruitment requirements and are always available to assist us.”