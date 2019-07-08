Stylish Silage winners 2019 announced

Who knew that people from all over the country would flock to Drumshanbo to see ... silage?!

But they did, the third annual Stylish Silage competition as part of An Tóstal drew huge attentions across the country, pulling in new and old visitors to Drumshanbo to see the very talented creations.

We can now announce the winners in the various categories:

Winner of "The Funniest Entry" Category

Congratulations Vincent & Mary Gilhooly, Dowra Road, Drumshanbo who won €50 sponsored by Mulveys Homevalue, Drumshanbo.

Winner of "The Most Topical Entry" Category

Post Man Pat Charging his Car. Congratulations to Richard O'Loughlin and family on Carrick Road, Drumshanbo who win €50 sponsored by Mulveys Homevalue, Drumshanbo.

Winner of the "Most Outrageous Entry" Category

The Derryhallow Crocodile by the McDonagh family, Derryhallow, Drumshanbo who won €50 sponsored by Mulveys Homevalue, Drumshanbo.

Winner of the "Business" Category

is The Millrace Bar, Drumshanbo who won €250 sponsored by Shannon Valley Group.

Winner of the "Family" Category

Silage-Ometer, Gilmartin Family, Cornshamsogue,€300 Cash & €200 McHale Online Vouchers.

Winners of the "Community/Clubs" Category

Gnome Sweet Gnome Hillcrest Grove €500.

Congrats to all the winners, swing by Drumshanbo and see all the creative entries before they are gone!

Also watch: Colourful parade opens An Tóstal festival 2019