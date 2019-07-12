Pedal power on Lough Allen

Following on the success of the boardwalk at Acres Lake and the development of leisure facilities on Lough Allen adjacent to the hotel, the launch of Pedalos at Acres Cove is a welcome addition to the tourist amenities now available in the area.

Local man Bryan Gilroy is behind the new venture which provides the spacious pedal boats which will permit patrons to enjoy a leisurely cruise on Acres Lake.

The season will initially run for the months of July and August from 10am- 8pm.

Intending visitors should contact Brian in advance to confirm bookings on 087 6106140 or email: www.pedalwaypedalo @yahoo.com

The GPS coordinates for Acres Cove marina are: N54.041570 W8.048706.

Wishing Bryan every success with his new venture.