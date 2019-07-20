A look at today's weather and the week ahead

Today, Sunday will begin mostly dry with sunshine, but cloud will thicken during the morning and rain will move in from the Atlantic, becoming widespread during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees, in moderate southerly winds, fresh along coasts.

Very warm at times into the coming week but with heavy spells of rain from midweek on.

TONIGHT: Feeling very humid and warm in southwest breezes, with temperatures falling no lower than 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. Further spells of rain for a time, though the rain will gradually clear northwards overnight.

MONDAY: A very warm and humid day; breezy at times too in a moderate to fresh southwest breeze. Overall dry with long spells of summer sunshine, though low cloud and coastal fog may affect some southern and western coasts. Top temperatures 20 to 26 degrees Celsius, warmest across the northern half of the country.

TUESDAY: Another very warm day with spells of summer sunshine. Later in the evening however, some rain will arrive in the west and southwest counties. Highest temperatures will once again range 20 to 26 Celsius. Southeast breezes will mean that the highest temperatures will occur across the north midlands, west and northwest.

WEDNESDAY: Current indications suggest outbreaks of rain will move up from the southwest. However, some eastern areas may hold fully dry. Rather warm with top temperatures of 19 to 23 Celsius, with moderate south to southeast breezes.



