Call for yellow lines on the Dowra Road, Drumshanbo

Independent Cllr Gerry Dolan is calling on Leitrim County Council to install yellow lines on the narrow Dowra Road past the town junction in Drumshanbo.



Cllr Dolan said cars parked outside properties on this road are pushing traffic to cross to the opposite side of the road to pass through and this is causing traffic jams in the town. Senior Council Engineer Darragh O'Boyle said yellow lines may be subject to bye-laws as it is past the remit of the junction.



Mr O'Boyle said trucks using this road and cars staying hours in the public main car park could be adding to this problem, but this was disputed by Cllr Dolan.

Speaking at the Ballinamore municipal meeting this Monday, he stated “There were only cars involved this morning, no trucks.” Mr O'Boyle said that with 1,000 people expected at the Joe Mooney Summer School there will be traffic jams in Drumshanbo.



Cllr Enda McGloin supported Cllr Dolan and said while the town will be extra busy this week this issue with traffic is an “everyday occurrence.” He said the problem “sticks out like a sore thumb.”

Mr O'Boyle said traffic enforcement is the only solution.



Cllr Brendan Barry also said during the snow and frost the residents cars also caused problems.

Mr O'Boyle said if yellow lines are put there it will be up to the community warden and gardai to issue parking tickets. He reiterated this is an “enforcement” issue.



Disabled car parking space

Sinn Féin Councillor Brendan Barry welcomed the news that Leitrim County Council are proposing to install a disabled car parking space at the Credit Union in Drumshanbo.

The council have repositioned the public lighting column to allow this is happen. It is expected to be constructed once the Joe Mooney festival is complete. The cost of a disabled parking space will also include new kerbing, road markings and appropriate signage. The cooperation of the credit union and post office was acknowledged.

