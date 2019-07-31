Save Leitrim information day and fundraiser

Make your way to Drumshanbo this Saturday for Save Leitrim's information day and fundraising event at Mount Allen Eco Farm.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, August 3 and includes cakes, a farm walk, a magic trail, musical games, art and events to entertain the entire family.

There will be a Save Leitrim information and Q&A stall on the day so you can find out more about the group.

Events start at 11am with a wild flower drawing and printing workshop with Kate Murtagh Sheridan. This is aimed at all ages.

This will be followed at 12 noon by a farm walk with Tommy Earley and Wayne Frankham.

At 1pm enjoy a picnic by the lake, bring your own food or order a farm made picnic by noon.

At 2pm there will be musical games with Devon MacGillivray suitable for ages 7 through to 107 - so no excuses not to join in!

At 3pm there will be a special presentation - When the Water Lillies Speak. During this presentation there will be an opportunity to listen to the pond with underwater microphones. This part of the day's activities will be lead by Dr Trish Morgan.

Teas, cakes and coffee will be available all day. Also to be held throughout the day are:

l The bemusement games with Fuinseog Woodland Craft

l Magical woodland trail

l Sounds In The Trees (sound installation)

l Nature-tastic scavenger hunt

l Leitrim Local Environmental Network: plastics information stall

l Canoes and kayaks at the lake (weather dependent )

All events on the day are provided by donation and all donations received on the day will be put towards the Save Leitrim campaign.

Directions: From Drumshanbo take the R280 north. The farm will be on the right hand side, 4km from Drumshanbo. Eircode - N41 D288.

