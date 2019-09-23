Drumshanbo's cherry blossoms await inspection

Some of Drumshanbo's beautiful cherry blossom trees are in excess of 50 years old.



Over the past five decades they have become part of the “history and heritage” of the town according to local Cllr Enda McGloin.

Cllr McGloin asked Leitrim County Council to engage with a tree surgeon to report on the health and strength of the trees located along the centre of Main Street and High Street.



Cllr McGloin asked that is any of the trees are found to be not viable that they be replaced or treated.

He told members of the Ballinamore Municipal meeting this week that some of the trees look to be on their “last legs.”

Leitrim County Council have replied saying they will contact a tree surgeon to inspect and assess the trees and await a report regarding the health of the trees.

