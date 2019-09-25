Archive Photo of the Week
Flashback: Leitrim Village children raise funds for IHPCT
Children from Leitrim Village ran a Jumble Sale in April 1990 to raise money for the IHPCT.
Pictured is Treasurer, Darren Smith presenting the £200 raised to Ann Harman of the IHCPT.
Also included in the picture are Kathy Earley, Jacinta McGovern, Breifne Earley, Emmet O'Donnell, Dermot McDonagh, Gerry Noone, Martina Noone, Miriam Donnellan, Clare Crowley, Patrick Flynn, Margaret Smith, Jonathan Gill, Philomena Flynn, Barry Donnellan, Jackie Price, Heidi Donnellan, Julia Popplewell, Maria Farrell, Ruth Earley, Shane Flynn and Dr Beth Earley
