Best Gin ‘Oscar‘ leads to 25 New Jobs at Drumshanbo Gunpowder Distillery 

Winning the 2019 Best Gin Oscar at the prestigious Flaviar Awards in New York has accelerated the creation of new jobs at The Shed Distillery, the home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

A listing by Finland’s Government Monopoly chain, Alko marks the 50th international market win for the Leitrim brand, a remarkable milestone so early in the brand’s life-cycle.

This is the first time in the history of the Flaviar awards that an Irish Gin brand has won a ‘Best Spirit Award’ & claimed the Best Gin title.

Since the win earlier this year, ten new jobs have already been added, growing employee numbers to 35. A further 25 jobs will be created over the next 18 months, bringing the total number of employees to 60.

Amidst Brexit uncertainty, Distillery Founder Patrick J Rigney said the whole sector had to work harder and find creative solutions. “Brexit implications are a challenge for everybody in our sector. We are pressing ahead with investment in our €2 million Visitor Experience and new job creation, but we’re always sleeping with one eye open.”

The international response to Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin winning the Best Gin ‘Oscar’ was a welcome confidence boost, adding new overseas markets including Singapore, Spain, Latvia and Malaysia.

Flaviar is one of the world’s most competitive drinks contests, which awards ‘Best Spirit’ gongs to only 5 of the 22,000 eligible premium spirits brands each year.

Flaviar co-founder Jugoslav Petkovic says “The Flaviar Awards is tipping this Irish gin as one to watch. Once you taste Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish gin you can absolutely see why - It’s a real explosion of flavour in a bottle.Our members are raving about it.”

