Noel McPartland named as Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year for 2020

Well known Drumshanbo businessman and community leader, Noel McPartland, has been named as the Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year for 2020.

The editor of the Leitrim Guardian, Dr Bláithín Gallagher made the announcement this week on behalf of the committee.

Formerly an export manager at Lairds, home of Bo Peep Jam, Noel is one of the people behind the very successful Food Hub whose tenants include The Shed Distillery with its world renowned Gunpowder Gin, McNiffe’s Boxty, Sean McGloin’s Cheese Hub, Chef in a Box, Bo Peep Preserves (run by Noel himself), and the Community Kitchen, with more coming on stream.

Plans are also currently well underway for opening of The Shed Visitor Centre.

For the past 15 years the Food Hub has consumed Noel's life.

A former football player, Noel has a life-long interest in the GAA. He became the first secretary of the Drumshanbo Park Committee and is rightly very proud of the club’s Shane McGettigan Park.

Over the years he has also helped the late Joe Mooney with the popular An Tostal Festival.

Always a hoarder of snippets and photos, Noel set up Glimpses of the Past in the Year of the Gathering - 2013 - and has a magnificent display of memorabilia from Drumshanbo, Arigna and other parts of Leitrim, upstairs in the local Credit Union Office.

Noel is married to Margaret Cullen from Geevagh for over 53 years and they have four children and six grandchildren.

This award recognises Noel's outstanding contribution to his community and to Co Leitrim.

Responding to the news of his award, Noel said: “I am very proud of the honour being bestowed on me. I regard it as a tribute to the whole community of Drumshanbo, more so than a personal accolade.”

The Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year Award will be presented to Noel at the launch of the Leitrim Guardian 2020, the 52nd issue of this unique publication.

The launch will take place on November 24, in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tickets will be on sale via Ann Murray 086 8966973 Hubert McMorrow 087 6771375, Mary Curran 0862324885, and from Tommy Moran 0868588031.

