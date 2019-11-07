Maura Clarke is Leitrim Family Carer of the Year

Maura Clarke from Drumhall, Drumshanbo is pictured receiving the Netwatch Leitrim Family Carer of the Year award from Tina Cawley, Family Care Support Manager, Sligo-Leitrim.

Also pictured is Mark Giblin, Regional Sales Manager, Netwatch Ireland, sponsors of the event.

Maura has been carer for her husband Brian for the last four years. Maura now goes forward to the National Finals in Dublin on November 22

Pictures: Willie Donnellan