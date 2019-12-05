Lighting up for Christmas in Drumshanbo in aid of St Luke's

Dennis and Maureen O'Brien, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo have once again gone all out with their Christmas lights all in the name of charity.

As seen above the O'Briens have kitted out their home with an array of lights which are well worth seeing.

If visiting they ask that members of the public to make a donation which is being collected in aid of St Luke's hospital in Rathgar.

All donations are greatly appreciated for this hugely worthy cause