€8,000 raised for Brother Kevin’s homeless charity following Drumshanbo spinathon

Last Saturday's Spinathon in the Market Yard car park, Drumshanbo raised an extraordinary €8,000 for Brother Kevin's homeless charity in Dublin. This has become an annual event and this is its third year.

The group originally visited the homeless centre to see its operation and how the money is spent there. It was evident that Brother Kevin keeps his running costs and overheads to a minimum and to that end, the organisers were happy to fundraise for the centre. Also, every cent donated by the public reaches Brother Kevin as the organisers pay no expenses out of the funds collected.

This money will be used to provide 400 breakfast per day, 600 dinners per day, and Monday parcels provides: baby food and nappies for children.

A new development is the number of children leaving their hotel accommodation to get meals in this centre.

The ethos of the fundraising group is that every person gets treated with dignity and respect and Brother Kevin ensures that this happens. This small group will visit the centre again on Monday December 23, where they will meet Brother Kevin and his volunteers.