Gardai are investigating break-ins in the Drumshanbo area of Co Leitrim

Gardai are investigating one burglary and a second attempted burglary in the Drumshanbo area on Monday, December 16.

Both homes were located in the Drumgorman area of Drumshanbo.

The owners of one property returned home on Monday evening to find the house ransacked and a sum of cash stolen.

The thieves forced their way into the property via a back window. It is believed that a screwdriver may have been used to gain access.

In a second incident in the same locality thieves attempted to gain access to a house via a window but were unsuccessful.

Both incidents are believed to have occurred some time between 3pm and 8pm.

Gardai are urging people to ensure that all windows and doors are secured and to also consider installing security lighting if you have none in place.

If you notice any suspicious activity or vehicles in your area please immediately contact gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon on (071) 9650510 or Manorhamilton on (071) 9820620.