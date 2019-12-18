Archive Picture of the Week: Ballinamore to Arigna tramway makes a stop in Drumshanbo in 1890

The tramway from Ballinamore to Arigna stopping off for water, goods and passengers at Drumshanbo station circa 1890.

It also brought coal on its return journey from Arigna.

The tramway was so called because it ran along the roadside for over 95% of its journey. Sadly the train ceased operations on March 31, 1959.

Picture courtesy Glimpses of the Past, Drumshanbo