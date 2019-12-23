Pedestrian crossing would cut car parking in a Leitrim town

Leitrim County Council are examining the possibility of providing a crossing point at Drumshanbo Library for pedestrians.



Cllr Enda McGloin asked the council to look at options for a pedestrian crossing in the town. He said he is aware the width of the street may make a crossing difficult to construct but said a managed crossing was needed.



The council said the idea was previously examined and in order to construct a controlled crossing at least eight parking spaces would have to be reduced along Main Street.



The council are looking at alternative options but a grant from CLÁR or other funding will need to be sought.

The councillors also made a call out to businesses and employees to park away from Main Street to allow more spaces for customers and so more footfall into the town. The council noted that some cars are parked all day long in the town car-park and paid car parking could be examined in the future.

Also read: Signs of deer in Carrigallen - what next - bears?