Lorraine Lynch Memorial Walk presentation

Pictured at the presentation of a cheque for €3,120 to North West STOP, the proceeds of the Lorraine Lynch 3rd Annual Memorial Walk, which took place in Drumshanbo on St Stephen's Day are, from left - Declan Lynch, brother of Lorraine and organising committee PRO; Nicola O'Connor, Volunteer STOP; Cllr. Padraig Fallon, Vice-Chairperson STOP; Catherine Lynch, mother of the late Lorraine; Delma Cull and Annie Cull, board members STOP and Mickey Clerkin, organising committee.

The presentation took place last week in Conway's Corner House, Drumshanbo and the organisers would like to thank Noel McPartland, Enda McGloin, Sean Fallon, Kevin Blessing and all who donated and supported the walk. STOP is a voluntery, non-profit organisation which depends solely on continued voluntary fundraising and public donations.

They are not financially supported by the HSE or any government body and they provide free counselling for promoting positive mental health. Callsave: 1850 211 877 or mobile 086 777 2009. www.stopsuicide.ie. North West STOP are based at the Beepark Resource Centre, Manorhamilton. E-mail: info@stopsuicide.ie. Tel: 071 9856070

Picture: Willie Donnellan