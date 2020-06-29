€30,000 upgrade for Drumshanbo playground

Cllr Enda McGloin has welcomed the news from Leitrim County Council that €23,000 in funding has been received from the Department of Rural and Community Affairs to allow a significant upgrade of the children’s playground at Acres amenity, Drumshanbo.

A total of €30,000 is expected to be spent in an upgrade that will see a modernisation of the facility and will include play equipment suitable for children with disabilities.

In a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie, Cllr McGloin paid tribute to a local group of people who were involved in the application and consultation process.

“I wish to sincerely thank Suzanne Duffy and the community team at Leitrim County Council who worked hard on the application with the department. When works are complete, I am confident that the enhancement of the acres playground, the Blueway and the wonderful outdoor swimming pool at this location will mean an enhanced civic amenity at Drumshanbo for both tourists and natives alike," he said.

“In a week that has seen Michael Ring leave government as Minister, he will have left a lasting legacy to our community with his successive allocations of department funding from the Shannon Erne Blueway, the playground and the Swimming Pool that was revamped back in 2012."