Allen Gaels open Jim Vaugh Park in 1978

Flashback to 1978 when Allen Gaels GAA Club officially opened the Jim Vaugh Memorial Park, now known as Shane McGettigan Memorial Park, in Drumshanbo.

Pictured at the official launch conducted by Connacht GAA Council President Padraig Lang were, from left, Fr Scanlon, P McGowan, Johnny Mulvey (Connacht Council), Noel McPartland, Sonny O'Rourke, Joe Mooney, Sean Lynch, George O'Toole, Padraig Lang, John Flood, Cyril Loughlin, Padraig McGourty and Gerry Flood.

Picture courtesy Cyril Loughlin