The late Joe Burke fondly remembered by Joe Mooney Summer School

The legendary accordion player Joe Burke from Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co Galway passed away on Saturday last, February 20 in the Galway Hospice.

Joe was a very popular tutor at the Joe Mooney Summer School in Drumshanbo for many years and performed the official opening of the Summer School in 2013.

His passing was deeply mourned by committee members of the Summer School and all of those who had the pleasure of meeting and being taught by him during his time as a tutor in Drumshanbo.

Joe Burke "Galway's Own" passed peacefully surrounded by his wife Anne, his sister Mary and family in the care of Galway Hospice. He will be deeply missed by his adoring wife Anne, sister Mary, nieces, Anne Murphy (Dunboyne), Cathrina Smith (Dublin), Mary Douglas (Dublin) and Michelle McGurrell (Dunboyne), nephew Brian Murphy (Dublin) grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Noel and his wife Ann, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends in music.

Joe's Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, February 24, in St. Dympna's, Church, Kilnadeema followed by a cremation service.

Rest In Peace