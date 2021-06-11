Farm Plastic collections in Leitrim this month

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A Farm Plastics Collection Service will be held at the following designated sites in County Leitrim during the month of June:

Drumshanbo Mart 16th June 2021 9am – 5pm
Carrigallen Mart 18th June 2021 9am – 2pm
Mohill Mart 22nd June 2021 9am – 5pm

Contact Leitrim County Council at environment@leitrimcoco.ie or phone 071 9620005 for further information or log onto Farm plastics recycling - IFFPG 

